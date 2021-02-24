Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

Somalia's Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirazak has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Burundi am now in quarantine on my 8th day," the Minister said.

The Minister expressed concern over the surging cases in the capital in Mogadishu and urged the public to adhere to the ministry of health set protocols.

"It doesn't make sense for people to gather for a protest all the public gathering has been suspended to curb the spread of the virus," the minister added.

As of Monday Somalia reported 229 new infections from a sample of 2,476 in the past 24 hours.

Six people succumb to the virus rising the number of fatalities to 208.