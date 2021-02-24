Tanzania/Egypt: Simba Silence CAF Champions Al Ahly

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC has on Tuesday condemned CAF champions to their first defeat of the Group stages with a 1-0 scoreline at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

A solitary audacious strike by winger Luís Jose Miquissone in the first half was a enough to see off the Egyptian champions.

Simba now lead Group A as AS Vita climbed to the second spot with a superior goal difference after they beat Al-Merrikh 4-1 in Khartoum.

Scoreline perharps did not tell the complete of story of the day as the Msimbazi outfit dominated proceedings creating several chances.

Mzamiru Yassin should have doubled the score line after an intricate exchange of passes that lay bare the Egyptian side's defence line.

Simba's win is a replica of the 2019 game in Dar es Salaam when they beat Al Ahly by a similar score line.

Simba's next assignment is against Al-Merrikh who have so far lost all their opening two games.