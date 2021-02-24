Gambia: Ali Sowe Signs for Russian Premier Side

23 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international striker, Ali Sowe has signed a loan deal for Russian Premier League side Rostov with an option of signing a permanent contract.

The 26-year-old striker left Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia after consistently showing blistering form in front of goal since last season which earned him the Foreign Best Player Award.

The former Gamtel FC striker will hope to settle early in his new environment in Russia after leaving Bulgaria.

The loan deal for the Serekunda-born player is estimated to be worth around two million Euros, which when converted to Gambian currency equates D124million dalasi.

The former Chievo, Pescara, Latina, Lecce, Modena, Prato and Vibonese striker has scored over 30 goals in three seasons for CSKA Sofia including five goals in the UEFA Europa League.

Ali Sowe left CSKA Sofia after guiding them to second position in the Bulgarian First Division, while his new Russian side Rostov currently sits fifth position in the Russian Premier League table with 32 points after nineteen matches.

