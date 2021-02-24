Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

23 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Seventy patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern, Gash Barka, and Central Regions.

Out of these, sixty two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi-Keih (27), Mendefera (15), Senafe (7), Dibarwa (6), Adi Quala (4), and Tsorona (3) in the Southern Region. Seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (3), Goluj (3) and, Omhajer (1) in Gash Barka Region, while one patient is from Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, ninety one patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2159 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2773.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 February 2021

