Tanzania: Legislators Hail Mwinyi in Revenue Collection

MEMBERS of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have commended the government under President Hussein Mwinyi for its efforts in improving revenue collections and restricting unnecessary expenditures.

Since coming to office on November 2nd, 2020, President Mwinyi has been pushing for improved revenue collection without raising taxes in Zanzibar, and directing responsible to avoid unauthorised expenditures and embezzlement.

Debating the 2020/2021-2023/2024 government development plan, legislators praised Dr Mwinyi for ensuring no loss and theft of taxpayers' money, and promising to spend it for the benefit of all Zanzibaris.

Commenting, some legislators including Ms Rukia Ramadhan Mapuri (CCM-Amani) said that the citizens are happy with the initiatives being taken by the government to improve revenue collection and control procurement, adding: "People should also be thoroughly educated on any new tax."

The legislator noted that unnecessaryjourneys, procurement of stationery and office requirements, government vehicles repair, and refueling must be thoroughly monitored because there are loophole in them, which dishonest employees exploit.

The municipalities in Zanzibar have announced that all households and business centres/shops will be charged 30,000/-and businesses premises 60,000/- on monthly basis especially as cleaning fees.