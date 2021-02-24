Nigeria: 13 Killed, 40 Others Injured in Rocket Attack On Maiduguri

Residents of Maiduguri scampered to safety Tuesday night as multiple rockets were launched into the troubled Borno state capital, birthplace of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

As at the time of filing the report Tuesday night, a team of security, military, Civilian JTF and humanitarian workers were still combing the town for corpses even as the injured were assisted to the hospital.

Initial casualty figure showed that 13 corpses were recovered even as over 40 persons were reportedly injured

The major casualties were recorded at a football pitch in Gwange, near the House of Late General Mamman Shuwa, who was one of the earlier casualties of insurgency in the state.

At the football pitch, nine boys who were playing football early evening were killed by the shot rocket.

Many others were injured at the football pitch by the rockets, which many said were ten in number fired simultaneously.

Other parts of the town was not spared the rocket launch believed to have been shot to destabilise the town, paving way for a massive attack by the insurgents.

At Adam Kolo part of the town, the rocket killed four persons and got many others injured.

Multiple sources said four persons were killed in the explosion in the area, which also resulted in injuries suffered by many others.

Details later...