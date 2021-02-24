Sierra Leone Embassy in UAE Hosts 'Housemates Salone' Winner

22 February 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Lamin Massaquoi

The Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, has today played host to the winner of the 2020 "Housemates Salone", Ms. Saraih Conteh Roberts, who is on a week-long visit to the beautiful and touristic city of Dubai.

Organized by the African Young Voices, AYV, and Africell Sierra Leone, the popular reality television show which attracted huge following across the globe, among other things sought to empower young Sierra Leoneans with a view to market them to the world.

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, said that he was pleased to welcome Ms. Conteh Robert and congratulated her on the landmark achievement. He said that the "Housemates Show" was a great initiative which aligned with the vision of the New Direction Government to empower young Sierra Leoneans and to rebrand the image of the country.

While commending the organizers for putting together a very successful show, he also encouraged the winner to serve as a vehicle for positive change and a model among other young Sierra Leoneans.

"I urge you to always put on the best and never drop off your guards. We want to encourage you to continue to shine and project the good image of the country," Ambassador Sesay said.

Ms. Saraih Conteh Robert, who recently got engaged at the prestigious and famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai to Victor Onie Williams, one of twenty-two other contestants, said that she was honored to be hosted by Ambassador Sesay and team and commended the Sierra Leonean Envoy for the warm reception accorded her. She also expressed great excitement that the Embassy was providing care and support for all Sierra Leoneans in that part of the world.

The star-price winner noted the contest was a very rigorous one which taught them the value of living together despite the differences and encouraged her compatriots to emulate same, while assuring that she would put into good use her achievement to make the desired effect back home.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Many Killed In Attack on Borno State
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.