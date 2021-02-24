Sierra Leone: Khadija Saccoh Murder Trial..

The Scene of Crime Officer Emmanuel Johannes has told the court that during the autopsy examination on the remains of 5-year-old Khadija Madinatu Saccoh, he observed a bitten tongue, swollen neck and black spot marks at the back of the deceased.

"During the post mortem examination, when the mouth of the deceased was opened, I observed a bitten tongue, a swollen neck and when she was turned around I also observed a black spot marks at the back of the deceased," he said.

The witness who was testifying before Justice John Bosco Allieu said on 20th June 2020, while on duty he was called upon to join a team of investigators at the Connaught Hospital to witness the post mortem examination of the late Saccoh.

He said he took photographs of what happened at the scene and that those photos were tendered in the Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, a video footage of the second accused Ibrahim Bah kissing the deceased Khadija Madinatu Saccoh was also played in court.

Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah are currently standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

The state alleges that both accused on Wednesday 17, June 2020 at Spur Road in Freetown conspired with unknown persons and murdered Kadija Madinatu Saccoh.

Trial continues