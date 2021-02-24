Sierra Leone: Murder Accused Awaits Judgment

Justice Monfred Sesay has slated February 24,2021, as judgement day for Foday Jusu Yambasu, who is before the court for allegedly killing Sorie Kamara on 11th September, 2018, at Goderich in Freetown.

Prior to fixing the date, the judge told the accused person to open his case in defence. He provided him with three options- to testify from the dock, take the witness stand and testify on oath or rely on their statements made to police.

The accused person chose the last option and added that he wouldn't want any witness (s) to testify in his defence. The judge, however, recorded it and asked the prosecution and the defence to give their closing addresses.

In his closing address, State Prosecutor J.A.K. Sesay, told the judge and the jury that the accused was charged with one count of murder contrary to the law of Sierra Leone.

Lawyer Sesay said he tendered several exhibits and summoned seven prosecution witnesses, including the Government Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, who established the causes of death.

He submitted that conspiracy is an agreement between two or more person to do an unlawful act by an unlawful means, and that the prosecution has proved that the accused persons came together and murdered the deceased.

He said the deceased died after the accused hit him with a cutlass on his head that caused his death on the 14th September, 2018.

He said the wife of the deceased said in her testimony in court that, she was with her husband in their apartment when her daughter came home crying that the accused flogged her.

She said his husband went straight to the accused's residence but later returned with an injury on his head.

She added that on 11th September, 2018, the accused person with other unknown people attacked the deceased at Goderich and killed him with a cutlass.

The state prosecutor narrated that prosecution witness No.3 had told the court that when the deceased confronted the accused, he (the accused) first slapped him and went inside and brought a cutlass and hit him on his head.

On his part, defence counsel from the Legal Aid Board, said the burden of proof solely rests on the shoulders of the prosecution and that any iota of doubt would be left in favour of the accused.

He argued that the person that victim's wife saw that fateful day was not present at the location where the alleged crime was committed

The prosecution claimed that the accused person on the 11th and 12th September, 2018, at Hill Cut Road in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit murder and he did murder Sorie Kamara

Meanwhile, the accused person has been remanded in custody awaiting verdict.