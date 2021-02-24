Liberia: 'Success Requires Committed Service' - University of Liberia 101st Keynote Speaker Cautioned Graduates

Monrovia — Liberia's premier tertiary academic institution of learning, the University of Liberia (UL), has commenced its 101st graduation exercises for the academic year 2019/2020, graduating the first batch of 697 candidates from three colleges. The ceremony took place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

This year's commencement ceremony began with a joint program Monday, February 22, 2021 with UL's foundational college, the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities, the William V.S. Tubman's College of Education and the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational School, respectively.

Delivering the keynote address at the 101st commencement program, Madam Kula Fofana, Assistant Dean of the David A. Straz Sinje Technical and Vocational College, noted that the road to success is overrated, but suggested to the graduating class that the backbone of success is service, hard work, and sleepless nights.

"But I tell each of you, the backbone of success is service, hard work, is sleepless nights. You must work very hard to achieve that," Madam Fofana said.

The former Assistant Youth and Sports Minister, who worked in the administration of Liberia's first female President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, urged the graduates, a lot of whom may be of her age group, to take their careers very seriously, cautioning them against being complacent at all times.

In their struggles for success in the larger society, Ms. Fofana reminded the graduates to understand that failure is part of success, explaining that the more they fail, it is an opportunity for them to learn from their mistakes and correct their past.

Madam Fofana noted that the University of Liberia has come a very long way, stating that if it must be on par with other universities in the region and beyond, it must do things differently.

"We must be encouraged to contribute to the production of knowledge to better our world and our country," she said.

She suggested that UL must encourage research among its faculty members and students alike while building a competitive academic environment which values quality competitive academic achievement and education.

Additionally, in moving to the future, Ms. Fofana noted that UL students must be encouraged to reduce the militant chants and slogans and focus on building more interest in being knowledge producing intellectuals who are well prepared to be job creators and not job seekers.

Regarding the university's infrastructural development going to the next 100 years, Ms. Fofana suggested that the classrooms at UL need to be on par with universities in the region, thereby recommending the use of technology that will connect classes to the internet, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As it relates to UL Faculty, Ms. Fofana noted that the university has some of the best faculties in the country, but recommends that UL must by all means, take care of its faculty members to ensure that corruption is eliminated from the classrooms.

Speaking directly to the graduates from the three colleges, Madam Fofana told those from the William V.S. Tubman College of Education to be the agents of change when they are called to serve, cautioning them against all forms of abuse of their position in the discharge of their duties, including sex for grade.

"And some of you are already in the classroom, you must be the ones to inspire your students," she said, adding that the teachers should be the ones to ensure that their students are happy to go to school.

Speaking to the Liberia College of Social Sciences and Humanities, Ms. Fofana reminded them that they are from UL's foundational college, challenging them to be the agents of change. She noted that they must uphold integrity at all times in their respective areas of work and in their communities.