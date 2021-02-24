Liberia: MNG Gold Commits to Liberia's Development Agenda, Set to Complete Modern Health Facility and Senior High School in Kokoyah District

23 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Kokoyah — The management of MNG Gold has affirmed its commitment to contributing to the development drive of Liberia, promising to continue working with local communities affected by its mining operations in Kokoyah, Bong County.

The company, in a press statement released on Friday, February 19, refuted "unfounded assertions" made by some residents of the district during President George Weah's recent tour of the county.

The company describes that assertion as "untrue", adding that it continues to play its role in the district as a development partner by performing its corporate social responsibilities provided by the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

"Threatening attitude, allegations against our company, which attaches great importance to corporate citizenship, are unacceptable," the statement, signed by Mr. Cem Koray Yagci -- the company's General Manager, stated.

"Even such a claim that a company threatens to abandon all its investments and leave the country just to avoid building a mere bridge, is absurd but purposeful."

The response from the company comes following reports that it is considering leaving the country because of unreasonable demands by some politicians and some locals.

Meanwhile, the company has outlined several of its social corporate responsibilities that have been implemented or are nearing completion in projected affected communities.

"Over the past five years we have constructed and rehabilitated over US$1.3 million worth of roads in Kokoyah and Kpaii Districts in Bong County and there are ongoing plans to construct and rehabilitate the 48 km road in Boinsen Administrative District this year," the release stated.

Among several other contributions, MNG Gold Liberia attaches great importance to education and makes large investments to the surrounding communities. The company is building a US$1.2 million worth of a modern senior high school in Dean's Town and has renovated two major public schools in Sayewheh and David Deans Towns.

With its focus on supporting education, MNG Gold has also provided US$60,000 as scholarship funds for Kokoyah students; a total of US$124,100 has been paid to voluntary teachers working at public schools in Kokoyah District since 2005/2006 academic year while US$36,000 has been paid as direct development assistance to the district.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.