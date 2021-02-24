Liberia: MNG Gold Commits to Liberia's Development Agenda, Set to Complete Modern Health Facility and Senior High School in Kokoyah District

Kokoyah — The management of MNG Gold has affirmed its commitment to contributing to the development drive of Liberia, promising to continue working with local communities affected by its mining operations in Kokoyah, Bong County.

The company, in a press statement released on Friday, February 19, refuted "unfounded assertions" made by some residents of the district during President George Weah's recent tour of the county.

The company describes that assertion as "untrue", adding that it continues to play its role in the district as a development partner by performing its corporate social responsibilities provided by the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

"Threatening attitude, allegations against our company, which attaches great importance to corporate citizenship, are unacceptable," the statement, signed by Mr. Cem Koray Yagci -- the company's General Manager, stated.

"Even such a claim that a company threatens to abandon all its investments and leave the country just to avoid building a mere bridge, is absurd but purposeful."

The response from the company comes following reports that it is considering leaving the country because of unreasonable demands by some politicians and some locals.

Meanwhile, the company has outlined several of its social corporate responsibilities that have been implemented or are nearing completion in projected affected communities.

"Over the past five years we have constructed and rehabilitated over US$1.3 million worth of roads in Kokoyah and Kpaii Districts in Bong County and there are ongoing plans to construct and rehabilitate the 48 km road in Boinsen Administrative District this year," the release stated.

Among several other contributions, MNG Gold Liberia attaches great importance to education and makes large investments to the surrounding communities. The company is building a US$1.2 million worth of a modern senior high school in Dean's Town and has renovated two major public schools in Sayewheh and David Deans Towns.

With its focus on supporting education, MNG Gold has also provided US$60,000 as scholarship funds for Kokoyah students; a total of US$124,100 has been paid to voluntary teachers working at public schools in Kokoyah District since 2005/2006 academic year while US$36,000 has been paid as direct development assistance to the district.