Liberia: War Crimes Court Economics - Who Will Pay and Will It Boost Liberia's Struggling Economy?

Freetown — Patrick Fatoma spends his days guiding guests around the fading halls of the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone. It's a job he has held for nearly a decade since the official close of Special Court for Sierra Leone in 2013.

Fatoma's guests include tourists, curious aid workers and researchers who come to study the archives and see the place where ten perpetrators who "bore the greatest responsibility" for the horrors that left 50,000 people dead during Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict, were held to account for their crimes. Most famous among those convicted here was former Liberian president Charles Taylor who became the first former African leader to be convicted of war crimes.

The income generated by the Residual Court, and a Peace Museum housed inside, is just the tail end of what was a large infusion of money into the Sierra Leonean economy during the 11-year lifetime of the Special Court. The court, the first to be funded by voluntary contributions from donor countries, spent $300m over its lifetime and employed 400 people, many of them Sierra Leoneans, during its busiest periods.

This court building alone cost US$4.6 million in construction from scratch, and millions of dollars more were used locally for procurement of materials and services.

A war crimes court in Liberia could also bring some much-needed jobs and foreign currency into the struggling economy according to Liberian economist Samuel Jackson. A bill to establish a court has received 52 votes in the House of Representatives which is more than the 41 signatures threshold required for the resolution to move to the Senate for concurrence and passage into law.

Any impact would be dwarfed by the United Nations Mission in Liberia where US$552 million and 15,000 staff translated into an estimated economic impact of US$827 million. But even at the level of the Sierra Leone Court, the impact could be important.

"In a poor and depressed economy like Liberia's, any kind of spending will spur some aggregate demand, but the magnitude would depend upon the size of the court and the inclusion of foreign nationals," Jackson wrote in an email. "If they bring a lot of foreign judges and experts it will have a lot of support and it will have some significant impact on the local economy."

The size and make up of any court in Liberia would be far into the future but experts say the Sierra Leone court, with so many similar challenges and cases, offers a strong guide.

Fatoma was one of hundreds of Sierra Leoneans whose lives changed as a result of work with the Sierra Leone Court after its inception in 2002. Fatoma, who before his recruitment as an Outreach Officer worked as a teacher, saw his monthly income jump from $25 a month to $6000 he claims.

"I was able to take care of my home and at the same time take care of other people's home and my extended family including paying the university fees of my three younger brothers and also helped relatives who desperately needed major medical attention," Fatoma says. "These were benefits that the Court brought - and I'm not the only person. This was not money coming from the government of Sierra Leone. That was an economic benefit because it went back to Sierra Leoneans".

The economic question has been a key argument among opponents of a war crimes court in Liberia who claim it will create financial burden for an already struggling economy.

Adama Dempster, a long-time human rights activist and war crimes court campaigner, dismisses that argument. He says international donors will not expect Liberia to pay for the court. He says Liberia can follow Sierra Leone's lead and set up a voluntary fund. Funding for "accountability mechanisms for grave crimes" are either "fixed or secured; voluntary or sometimes a combination of all," says Dempster.

The Sierra Leone Court's costs were covered by international donors at a rough ratio of 26 percent by the United States, 20 percent by the Netherlands, 16 percent by the UK. A shortfall in voluntary contribution was patched by UN grants. In the chaos after the wars engulfed the region in the 1990s and sent thousands of refugees out of the country, the international community had considerable interest in supporting the Sierra Leone court. With a global pandemic raging and ongoing wars in the Middle East, it's not clear the international community would feel so compelled to step up to support a court in Liberia.

Dempster is confident financial support will be forthcoming. Once international crimes are punishable under international laws, there should be international funding to support such a cause, says Dempster. "Let us not use lack of funding by the government as the basis for not wanting to establish a war crimes court here."

Hassan Bility, a long-time campaigner for the establishment of war crimes court and Executive Director for Global Justice and Research Project, supports Dempster's assertion.