Liberia: Electoral District # 16 Development Council Chairman Reacts to CDC Representative Dixon Seeboe's Claims of Mismanaging Project Fund

Monrovia — The Chairman of the District Development Council (DDC) in electoral district # 16, Montserrado County, Reverend Alonso Jet Duncan, has termed as an "unfounded rubbish and lies" claims made by Representative Dixon W. Seeboe that officials and members of the Council allegedly mismanaged funds intended to execute a bridge project in one of the communities in the district.

Rev. Duncan is the Deputy Chaplain of the House of Representatives and the Vice President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBMEC), while lawmaker Seeboe is representing the people of the Borough of New Kru Town on the ticket of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

It can be recalled that in a report delivered to his constituents recently, Representative Seeboe disclosed that the amount of US$20,000 was given by China Union as Social Development Fund (SDF) for Montserrado County.

He added that prior to receiving the money, he had earlier made available to the DDC the amount of US$1000 and L$288,000 for the construction of a footpath bridge in the Momboe Town Community in the Borough.

In addition to that, he disclosed that the amount of US$2600 was taken from the County Development Fund (CDF) and again disbursed to the DDC for "full payment" to complete the bridge.

"That project was mismanaged and did not get complete even though additional US$2,600 was allotted from the County Development Fund".

Rep. Seeboe maintained that given the nature of the situation, and to ensure the wellbeing of the people of the Momboe Town Community, he took a decision to directly work with the leadership of the community to complete the bridge in a bid to address the bad road condition faced by his constituents in that part of the district.

"I provided additional US$6000 and extended the bridge beyond the requested previous end point".

But speaking in a telephone interview with Frontpage Africa over the week end, Rev. Duncan claimed that the lawmaker's report accusing the DDC of allegedly mismanaging fund when the engineer assigned to the project was unilaterally selected by an individual assigned as Supervisor is totally misleading and false.

He disclosed that the bridge which original plan was four-feet wide was rejected by Rep. Seeboe on grounds that it needed an extension even though he (Seeboe) had earlier endorsed the first plan of the project.

According to him, the CDC lawmaker unilateral took a decision to to extend the bridge by additional three-feet without the knowledge of the DDC.

Rev. Duncan pointed out that the DDC later engaged Rep. Seeboe on the decision taken on grounds that the amount given could not guarantee the bridge completion.

"Representative Seeboe wanted to make his speech long so people can clap for him and so, he just talked rubbish especially when it comes to the District Development Council. If we mismanaged or embezzled the money, let him take us to task. It's total rubbish".

"Rep. Seeboe came and did an extension. The bridge was supposed to be four feet wide and he came and made the bridge seven feet wide. As a result, the money could not cover up 7ft. We confronted Hon. Seeboe that the money could not complete the project and he said he has nothing to do with it. That was how I came in to use my own money".

Aiding the project

The renowned Liberian Clergyman pointed out that following the situation, he decided to use his personal funds to ensure the completion of the project to help alleviate some of the constraints residents of the community were faced with in commuting from one place to another.

Rev. Duncan disclosed that Rep. Seeboe later hijacked the project even though it was at a completion stage.

"I spent about US$400 from my own pocket on that bridge. I still stand my ground that there is nothing from the DDC that was wrong. The man that Dixon Seeboe assigned to us brought their own engineer. I don't even know the engineering firm he's from and I have no record on them. They called the man to do the work and he was doing the work; we were just expending money. He-engineer- was the one who did the estimate".