Somalia: Swan Urges Somali Leaders to Agree On Implementation of 17-Sep Agreement

23 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mr. James Swan, Special Representative ofthe Secretary-General and Head ofthe United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) The situation in Somalia Report of the Secretary-General on Somalia (S/2019/661)

United Nations envoy to Somalia James Swan said the escalating political crisis in Somalia threatens progress in rebuilding Somalia's system of government and even the security situation.

Speaking at the Security Council e-meeting, Swan expressed concern about the confrontation, pressure tactics and assertiveness which he said was threatening the situation in the country.

"Growing political tensions threaten Somalia's state-building progress and even security unless they are resolved through dialogue and compromise in the interest of the country," Swan said.

He said the agreement reached on September 17th is the best way to overcome the delay in the elections, and to ensure that Somali leaders have a clear mandate to carry out their duties and return to prioritizing national agendas.

He said verbal rivalries are intensifying, and the February 19th incident disrupted a conference in Mogadishu to finalize the September 17 agreement.

His remarks come at a time when the Somali political leaders failed to agree on how to proceed with elections in Dhusamareb talks early this month.

The opposition candidates on Monday called for fresh anti-government demonstrations over delayed elections just days after security forces fired to disperse protesters.

