Somalia: One Police Injured After Police Station Attack in Mogadishu

23 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least one police officer has been injured after a man threw a suicide vest explosive at police while running near Hamar-weyne police station entrance in Mogadishu.

Somali police spokesman Sadaq Adan Ali said the police foiled the attack after a tip-off from the public that the man was trying to force himself inside the police station.

"At about 11:25 AM, the police forces in Hamarweyne district received information that a man with explosives was planning to blow himself up," Police spokesman Sadaq Adan said.

"One officer has been injured in the foiled attack we have arrested the suspect and will soon be arraigned in court," he said.

The spokesman said they arrested the man while fleeing but a security source told Radio Dalsan police did not arrest the man who threw the explosive vest but rather "a suspect". The explosive vest man fled the scene.

No group has claimed resposibility for the foiled attack.

