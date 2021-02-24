Nigeria: Aviation Firm Partners DPR On Search & Rescue for Oil Coys

24 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Awunor

As part of its efforts geared to promote search, rescue and surveillance in the oil and gas sector, an indigenous aviation company, Omni-Blu Aviation Limited has partnered the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to provide the service to oil firms across the country.

Omni-Blu Aviation said it was partnering DPR in the areas of licencing and technical supports, stressing that its experience over the years in the oil and gas sector and search and rescue services made it a force to reckon with in the provision of the service.

Speaking during the flag off of the project at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, managing director of Omni-Blu Aviation, Capt James Daniel, said the company remains the only one that has been authorised and approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) to operate ambulance services, stressing that, SeRAS was an extension of that capability, which the company is bringing to the table.

Daniel said the partnership was the first phase of the exercise, saying tyat Omni-Blu was planning to acquire more aircraft, which would further enable it to provide more technical expertise to carry out the business.

According to him, Ombi-Blu would commence the SeRAS operation with two aircraft, while other airplanes would be added to its fleet to further expand the business, noting that the company was hoping to acquire additional three AW-139 aircraft.

He added: "If an oil rig catches fire for example and you need to evacuate people from there, you have to start this with a severe risk assessment because there are risks to the lives already on the platform and there are also risks to those operating the machines.

the training levels are going to be topnotch. The capabilities of the pilots will also be top notch.

"This is a three-man crew. We have two pilots and what we call the winch man.

requires some of the highest amount of team work because you are under extreme pressure and time constraint. So, it is very necessary that the team work seamlessly and as one."

