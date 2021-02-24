Nigeria: Army Foils Kidnap Attempt, Rescues 80 Years Old Traditional Ruler in C'river

Calabar — Security operatives in Cross River state have rescued an 80-year old clan head of Mkpara Otop Ekpp community in Odukpani LGA of Cross River State, Muri Stanislaus Effefiong Bassey Eyamba from kidnappers den.

The traditional ruler was rescued after spending a night at the kidnappers den located at Esuk Edebedebe (Edebedebe Beach),until he was rescued by "Operation Akpakwu", a security outfit formed by the Ayade administration to tackle kidnapping.

Grand son to the kidnappers victim, John EFA Eyamba, who narrated how the victim was taken hostage, stated that, two unknown persons entered their compound around 8:30 pm and requested to buy chicken.

Unknown to the compound's security man that they were kidnappers, the security man took them to the chicken poultry where the intruder offered to pay two thousand per a bird.

Subsequently, the intruder prevailed on the security to go to the lady's room and find out if she would sell the chicken for the said amount. Upon return from the land lady's room to inquire on the last price that the chicken would be sold,the second intruder hit the security man's waist with a piece of wood and the security man fell on the ground.

The traditional ruler's grandson stressed that the second intruder subsequently pulled out an Akwa made pistol, and pointed at the victim's forehead, whisked the victim into their operational vehicle that the kidnappers drove into the victim's compound and zoom off with the victim into the thine air.

However, family to the victim put a called to Operation Akpakwu ( joint taskforce of security personnel headed by the army) went after the kidnappers, combed the creek, in search of the victim.

According to one of the soldiers who said he wouldn't want his name mentioned in print,said, "At about 3:am this morning we hard people murmuring at the death of the night, we heard them asking the traditional ruler, how much would you pay before WD can release you?.

The army personal stated that he and his men laid siege until it was dawn stressing that at about 6: am Tuesday morning the army confronted the kidnappers to enable them rescue the traditional ruler.

In an attempt to rescue the traditional ruler, the kidnappers open fire on the soldiers stressing that the army had no any other option than to fire back until they got the kidnappers overpowered and rescues the victim.

Reacting to the incident, one of the traditional rulers in Calabar South LGA of the State HRH, Muri Okon Eyo, thanked the security operatives for wading info the matter stressing, "If not for Operation Akpakwu,these boys could have dealt with my colleague. I thank Gov. Ben Ayade for creating Operation Akpakwu.