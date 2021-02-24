Tanzania: Public Reminded to Protect Infrastructure, Report Vandals

Moshi — TANZANIANS have been urged to protect infrastructure and report any kind of vandalism to the responsible authorities so that legal measures may be taken.

The call was made recently in Moshi Municipal Council (MMC) in Kilimanjaro Region during a ceremony to award some police officers who enabled the arrest of criminals who were vandalising roadside lights in the area.

Moshi Municipality Lord Mayor Juma Raibu said police officers in collaboration with the council's officers had arrested suspects and thus saved billions of shillings of taxpayers' money.

"These are special incentives for the officers so that they can continue doing a good job. This also must encourage other security officers as well as civilians to make sure they protect government property against vandalism," he said.

He added that MMC had spent 2.5bn/- on the installation of street lights in Moshi Municipal Council to promote safety and security in the area.

However, according to him, some people have started vandalising infrastructure. He said police intervention and support from members of the public had helped his office to solve the problem.

"People have already forgotten about night raids committed by bandits until the culprits start vandalising street lights. However, after mounting an intensive operation, things have returned to normal. There is peace for those who travel at night," he said, adding, "we thank the Police Force and all those who cooperated with them during the operation."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his fellow officers, Moshi District OC-CID Hamilton Matagi, thanked the council for the idea of rewarding the officers, saying the move was a gesture of trust in the force shown by the people of Moshi through MMC.

"Lord mayor, the decision by MMC to reward us is not only an honour to us in Moshi, but also to all police officers in Kilimanjaro Region and the whole country. This event will be noticed throughout the country and your decision will motivate all police officers," he said.

"We thank MMC leadership for recognising the efforts made by the Police Force in discharging their duties. This encourages us to work hard," said Mr Matagi.

He added: "The government is committed to fighting against all forms of crime in the country and as police officers, we are always ready to enforce laws as required."

He thanked all those who gave and continue cooperating with the Police Force in its daily activities. He explained that to a large extent cooperation with residents had contributed to law enforcers' great achievements while discharging their duties.