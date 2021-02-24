Tanzania: Seek Professional Advice in Business, Accountants Told

TANZANIA Association of Accountants (TAA), in collaboration with the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA), as well as the Association of Women Accountants in Tanzania (TAWCA), are celebrating Accounting Week with a call to Tanzanians to seek the guidance of professional accountants in any business they run.

Making the appeal in Dar es Salaam on Monday, TAA President CPA Peter Lucas Mwambuja said this year's celebrations would start from March 15-20, 2021 in Dar es Salaam with the motto: "We unite the power of accountants and auditors to serve the people for the better future of our nation."

He said the theme reflected the fact that everyone used accounting all the time and everywhere in all places, adding that: "Any expenditure without budget is money spent without notice... and in any case every trader needs to apply the code of accounting.

"It's just that some don't know if they need accounting in their lifetime every day. People who know that they need accounting later realise success in business and boom in comparison to the days, when they did not realise the value of accounting."

The TAA president further pointed out that the purpose of the celebrations was to bring members of the public together to recognise the work of accountants in institutions of all kinds and at various levels of responsibilities.

In recognising the work of accountants, he noted that they did a tedious and challenging work to secure financial resources and the financial strategies of those institutions thrived in the current business environment.

However, some of the activities that will take place during Accounting Week include mentorship, where TAA aims at elevating accountants from one point to another, and establish institutions or companies for accounting, auditing and consulting, where members of the public will have the opportunity to meet professionals.

In addition there will be various sports tournaments, social services as well providing business education and advice to Kariakoo traders, issuing health insurance cards for orphans and providing assistance to persons with vision loss.

"We will also provide advice on business to women's entrepreneurship and in other social events. This is another opportunity for Tanzanians to become familiar with the accounting profession and its contribution to the economic development of our country, but also develop the personalities of every Tanzanian community member."

It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs, traders, workers, farmers, pastoralists, fishermen and various commercial and service institutions to meet accountants and get professional advice.

It is also a public opportunity to interact with accountants and enjoy their work and its importance to the development of society.