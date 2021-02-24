Tanzania: PM Calls for Unity to Defeat Diseases

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has called on Tanzanians to remain united in this time when the world is in a state of anxiety and various infectious diseases.

"Let's continue to rely on God as President Dr John Magufuli urged us to and keep at trusting the government, as well as the efforts of leaders, we will find stability," he said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while attending the burial ceremony of a prominent businessman in Lindi and Mtwara regions Ally Nalaga held in the Mnazi Mmoja area of Lindi Region.

The Premier said communicable diseases have brought different interpretations and sometimes instability as some people are frightened by the situation which makes them uneasy and creates fear in them.

Mr Majaliwa further said the government continues to monitor the progress of all types of diseases that afflict Tanzanians in various parts of the country and ensure they discover the cure.

However, the Prime Minister urged Tanzanians to continue to take precautionary measures of every communicable and non-communicable disease.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to urge all religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the nation and its leaders to continue to have peace and refuge for those who lost peace.

Speaking about the late Nalaga, he said he was humorous and with a loving heart to everyone and was very dedicated to various community development activities.

"We have lost an important person in our Lindi and Mtwara community. Mr Nalaga has left us a lot of things so we pray to God to put him in a good place," he said

The Prime Minister has urged people in both regions to emulate all the good things he did during his lifetime, including his commitment to community development activities.