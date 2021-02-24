Cameroon: Nanbudo, Sambo - 2021 Season Opens

The first board meeting of the Cameroon Federation of Nanbudu (FECANA) organised on Saturday February 20, 2021 marked the official start of the sporting season.

The 2021 season of the Cameroon Nanbudu Federation (FACANA) has officially kicked off. This was during a board meeting which held on February 20, 2021 in Yaounde. The meeting, which was the first for this year was a platform for members to discuss the activities of the season, the budget and the stakes of the ongoing year marked by the CEMAC Nanbudo tournament which doubles as the homage ceremony to Master Yoshinao Nanbu, founder of Nanbudo who passed away last year.

The main area of attention was how the federation will make final touches ahead of the tournament which takes place in Cameroon from March 29 to April 4, 2021. Apart from being a sub-regional tournament which will bring Africa together on Cameroonian soil, the President of the Federation, Master François Mbassi explains that the tournament is very crucial given that it pays homage to the Nanbudo hero, Master Yoshinao Nanbu.

Given the stakes of this grandiose event, stakeholders during the board meeting decided to programme a National Preparatory Camp for Nanbudu from March 5 to 7, 2021 that will take place simultaneously in four poles (Douala, Bafoussam, Yaounde and Garoua). Stakeholders equally resolved that the first training camp for Sambo will run from March 13 to 14, 2021 in Yaounde. All these elements were included in the activity calendar of the federation which was adopted on modifiable basis. The report of the activities of the 2019/2020 season was as well adopted amongst other key recommendations.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders unanimously agreed that it was indispensable for Masters to create clubs so that the federation can grow higher and become more popular.