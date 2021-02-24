Cameroon: 2021 NBA All Star - Joel Embiid Picks Fourth Straight Entry

He got a place in this year's event with four million fan votes, 99 media votes and 168 player votes.

Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid will be the only Cameroonian basketball player at the 2021 NBA All-Star. He was named East starter on Thursday February 18, 2021 for the fourth consecutive time with four million fan votes, 99 media votes and 168 player votes. He's the first 76ers player to be named a starter in four straight All-Star Games since Hall of Fame Allen Iverson started seven straight from 2000-2006.This encouraging result was expected from Embiid given his outstanding performance recently.

In his fifth NBA season, Embiid has been absolutely dominant, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to 1st place in the Eastern Conference at 19-10, holding averages of 29.7 points (fourth in the NBA, second in the East), 10.8 rebounds (12th in the NBA, seventh in the East), 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game. No player in NBA history has posted such averages for a full season. On his last 12 games, Embiid scored no fewer than 25 points, joining Hall of Fame Wilt Chamberlain and Iverson as the only 76ers to score 25 plus in a dozen-or-more consecutive games. Over that span, Embiid is averaging 34.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Embiid leads the league with averages of 9.7 free throws made and 11.3 free throws attempted per game. Just eight players have ever made better than 9.7 free throws per game for a full season. His 222 made free throws are second in the NBA to Atlanta's Trae Young, while the two are the only NBA players to make at least 200 free throws.

His efficiency has been phenomenal, too, with a 66.1 True Shooting percentage. This is miles past his previous best of 59.3 in 2018-2019, thanks to career-highs from all over the floor. He's making 75.3 per cent of his shots within 3 feet of the basket, torching opponents with his elite 55.2 percent stroke from mid-range, shooting 39.7 per cent from three, and recording a ridiculous 11.3 free throw attempts per game (making 85.1 per cent). There's no doubt that Embiid, one of the top candidates for MVP so far, deserved this recognition.