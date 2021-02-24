Cameroon: Abouem Esseba - From Special Criminal Court to Human Rights

Abouem Esseba Jean-Pierre was on February 19, 2021 appointed the new Permanent Secretary of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission.

The Super Scale Magistrate of the Second Group, Abouem Esseba Jean Pierre since February 19, 2021 is the new Permanent Secretary of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission following Decree No. 2021/109 of 19 February 2021 to appoint the Permanent Secretary of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission. The President of the Republic, Paul Biya appointed him alongside the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and members of the Commission.

Born on May 7, 1957 in Bertoua, the son of Mbam et Inoubou Division in the Centre Region before his appointment last Friday, was the Vice President of the Special Criminal Court, the post he occupied since July 6, 2017. He had also served a Vice President in the Courts of Appeal of the Centre in Yaounde, South in Ebolowa, State Counsel in the Courts of the Far North and State Counsel in the Courts in Edea.