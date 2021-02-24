Cameroon-France - Consultations to Strength Cooperation

President Paul Biya had discussions with the Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou in the Unity Palace on February 22, 2021.

Relations between Cameroon and France have been growing and diversified thanks to permanent consultations between the authorities of both countries. Monday, February 22, 2021 was yet another occasion to deepen cooperation ties as President Paul Biya of Cameroon had State House talks with the French Ambassador Christophe Guilhou during which they discussed the fight against COVID-19, issues of bilateral cooperation and other international relations.

Cameroon and France are linked by political, economic, cultural, scientific, educational, governance, health, infrastructure, rural development, technical and military cooperation. France has been one of the key partners in the modernisation process of Cameroon's defence and security systems. French military officials have been helping in training sessions in Yaounde International War College in Simbock, Yaounde International Staff College (ESIG) and the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES). Besides training, France has been providing logistics support to Cameroon to fight against terrorism. France also remains a household name in Cameroon thanks to its Debt Relief and Development Contract (C2D) whose financing has help Cameroon in the fields of agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and urban development, budget assistance and governance.

The French Institute of Cameroon with sites in Yaounde and Douala has been the cornerstone of French cooperation in the cultural, linguistics, academic and research fields. In the field of higher education, many Cameroonian students are studying in French Universities and other higher institutions of learning while France has been instrumental in the education system in Cameroon. Economic cooperation between France and Cameroon is also worth highlighting. Reports from the French Embassy in Yaounde indicate that the French economic presence in Cameroon is highly diversified, thanks to some 100 subsidiaries and some 200 businesses belonging to French nationals. In politics, there has been reciprocal visits by senior officials of both countries.