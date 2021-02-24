Malawi VP Chilima Says Resilient Policies Crucial for Post Covid Comeback

Nyasa Times
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima.
24 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Resilient policies and strategies are crucial for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to enable them jump start the economy after the devastation caused by Covid-19, Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima said on Tuesday.

Chilima was speaking when he participated in a session on rethinking structural transformation in African Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the era of technological advancement and innovation.

The session was part of the on-going virtual Africa Regional Review meeting which Malawi is hosting ahead of the 5th UN conference of LDCs.

President Lazarus Chakwera opened the meeting on Monday while committing Malawi's desire to graduate from LDC's through sound economic policies.

Since Monday up to Friday, participants are sharing ideas to advance economic transformation with Vice President Chilima chairing one of the sessions on the day.

On Tuesday, Chilima partcipated in a session chaired by Maria Jose Torres March, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi discussing structural transformation in African LDCs.

"Resilient policies and strategies are crucial for LDCs in order to put the economies on track after the Covid 19 pandemic," said Chilima,who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, citing long term economic growth strategies by both governments and the private sector.

The LDC community is made of 33 African countries and Haiti from the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has said in his y next Covid-19 update on Sunday, which will be his last until further notice, he will outline the measures his Administration has developed to cushion the poor against the economic aftershocks of the pandemic, to revitalize the business sector, and to get the nation back on track with an agenda for transforming Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.