Malawi: Bagus Says Malawi Security Personnel Deserve Better Houses, Govt Commits to Build 2 500 Houses

Chikwawa Central member of parliament (MP) Salim Bagus has said State security personnel surely deserve better accommodation like everyone else and asked government to construct houses for police officers and a fence at Nchalo Police Station.

Bagus, who won his seat as an independent but is now member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), said in parliament that officers lack access to decent housing and where it is available, it is in dilapidated state.

Most State security personnel across the country live in rented or dilapidated institutional houses which are more of degrading and sometimes inhuman.

But Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda said government is committed to start Phase 2 of the construction of 2 5000 houses for security agencies to reduce housing challenges.

"We look at priority areas where the need is dire without looking at geographical position," said Chimwendo in response to Bagus's question in parliament.

"We had set five years to construct 10 000 houses for law enforcement agencies, but we are starting with 2 5000 houses."

Chimwendo Banda said the government is confident that "within five years we will build more than 10 000 houses because the need for housing for our men in uniform is huge."

State security institutions include Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Police Service, Immigration and citizenship Services.