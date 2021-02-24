Namibia End Stay At African Under-20 Cup of Nations

Namibia concluded their participation at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania after conceding a last gasp goal against Burkina Faso in Nouakchott on Sunday.

Burkinabe substitute Botue Kouame netted in the 90th minute to ensure a 1-0 victory and condemn Namibia to last place in Group B.

They exited with a single point after drawing with the Central African Republic in their first game but then losing to Tunisia.

It was the debut appearance for Namibia, whose coach James Britz said afterwards: "We came to this tournament with a lot of motivation and gave everything we needed to win games.

"We failed to do so. We are eliminated but we have learned a lot with a young team which has just taken part in its second competition after the COSAFA Cup. We will come back stronger next time."

Cosafa's other representative Mozambique were eliminated on Saturday when they lost their final Group A game 4-1 to Cameroon.

Mozambique's debut appearance saw them lose all three matches but the French-born Gianluca Lorenzoni made history by scoring their first goal at the finals. He plays for the reserve side of Portuguese second division outfit Varzim.