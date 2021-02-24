Namibia End Stay At African Under-20 Cup of Nations

Pixabay
...
23 February 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Namibia concluded their participation at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania after conceding a last gasp goal against Burkina Faso in Nouakchott on Sunday.

Burkinabe substitute Botue Kouame netted in the 90th minute to ensure a 1-0 victory and condemn Namibia to last place in Group B.

They exited with a single point after drawing with the Central African Republic in their first game but then losing to Tunisia.

It was the debut appearance for Namibia, whose coach James Britz said afterwards: "We came to this tournament with a lot of motivation and gave everything we needed to win games.

"We failed to do so. We are eliminated but we have learned a lot with a young team which has just taken part in its second competition after the COSAFA Cup. We will come back stronger next time."

Cosafa's other representative Mozambique were eliminated on Saturday when they lost their final Group A game 4-1 to Cameroon.

Mozambique's debut appearance saw them lose all three matches but the French-born Gianluca Lorenzoni made history by scoring their first goal at the finals. He plays for the reserve side of Portuguese second division outfit Varzim.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.