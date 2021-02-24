South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Prof Benno Ndulu

23 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his profound sadness at the passing of Prof Benno Ndulu, an esteemed Tanzanian economist who served as a member of South Africa's Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Prof Ndulu passed away in a hospital in the Tanzanian capital of Dar es Salaam on Monday, 22 February 2021. He was 71 years old.

President Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to Prof Ndulu's family, the people of Tanzania and Prof Ndulu's extensive, global and continental network of associates and partners.

The President offers his condolences equally to the members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

During his multifaceted career, Prof Ndulu worked in the World Bank Group and served as a Governor of the central bank of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He was also respected as an academic economist at the University of Dar es Salaam.

President Ramaphosa said: "We share this great loss with the people of Tanzania, who, in their generosity, shared Prof Ndulu's wisdom and vision with our nation through our Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

"Prof Ndulu was an outstanding economic intellectual with an extraordinary and vibrant passion for African development and for the reconstruction and recovery of South Africa's own economy.

"He made an invaluable contribution to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

"It is sad that Africa has lost a great thinker and visionary in the infancy of continental free trade.

"We shall miss this special counsellor but we will be guided by the spirit and content of his lifetime of devotion to building a better Africa."

