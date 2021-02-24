South Africa: Minister Tito Mboweni Hosts 2021 Post Budget Virtual Media Briefing, 24 Feb

23 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, will host a virtual media briefing after the tabling of the 2021 Budget.

Members of the media are invited to join the media briefing as per the details below:

Date: Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Time: 16h00

latform: ZOOM - The Link will be shared upon confirmation of attendance

NB: Only journalists who have confirmed attendance will be accepted into the session.

The media briefing will also be streamed live on the following government platforms:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA @GovernmentZA or @TreasuryRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Hashtag: #RSABudget2021

RSVP: Mashudu Masutha on Mashudu.Masutha@Treasury.gov.za

