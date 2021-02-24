Sierra Leone: Bench Warrant for Three Jurors

Justice Amy Wright on Tuesday, 16th January, 2021, issued a bench warrant for three jurors, who failed to attend court proceedings without substantiating, convincing or giving reasonable excuse to the court.

He told the court that it is high time people refrain from undermining the smooth running of the country's judicial administration for reasons best known to them.

According to Hon. Justice Wright, he realized that the jurors are one of the major impediments towards the effective administration of cases relating to capital and other grave felonious offences.

He disclosed that the law is no respecter of person, and that since some jurors were empaneled to deliver verdict against or in favour of accused persons facing trial for capital and other felonious offences, most of them hardly attend court sittings.

He noted that the unpalatable situation has apparently left most presiding judges frustrated and disillusioned about proceeding with matters, due to the non-appearance of the jurors.

The presiding judge went on to advise the remaining jury that they should always come to court for them to not fall victims as the other jury that she has already issued bench warrant, which they will be arrested

He further informed his audience that out of eleven jurors empaneled to various courts, only eight were present, with three being absent, when the court called out their names to ascertain their proper names and addresses on their indictments.

Hon. Justice Wright, however, has adjourned most of the matter because of the absent jury.