Sierra Leone: IJ Kabba Testifies in Khadija's Murder Trial

Isatu Jabbie Kabba, wife of late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba, yesterday, Tuesday,February 16, testified in the ongoing murder trial of Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah,who allegedly murdered 5-year-old Khadija Madinatu Saccoh.

Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah are currently standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

It is alleged that the accused on Wednesday 17th June 2020, at Spur Road in Freetown, conspired with unknown persons to murder Kadija Madinatu Saccoh.

In her testimony before Justice John Bosco Allieu as prosecutor witness No.10, Isatu Jabbie Kabba identified herself as a businesswoman and an activist.

She identified the father of the deceased as her nephew and deceased as her granddaughter.

She also recognizes the first accused as aunt to the deceased and the second accused as son of the first accused.

She said she received a telephone call from the mother of the deceased, Binta Koroma, requesting permission for the elder sister of the deceased, who is in her custody, to join the deceased go out for ice-cream, which she granted.

She said Binta Koroma later called again and informed her that the deceased had been taken to Choithram Hospital and the doctors had refused to attend to her.

"On my way to the Hospital, I received another call from one Sallay Burah Kamara who asked me not to bother to go to the hospital again because they have lost Khadija Madinatu Saccoh," she testified.

She said she later drove to the residence of the accused person and asked her as to what had gotten wrong with the deceased and why that nobody had informed her that deceased was sick.

She said the first accused responded that the deceased was not sick during the rest of the day, but collapsed in the evening hours.

She further told the court that she called the father of the deceased who was residing in the United States and informed him about the death of her daughter.

She said in the morning hours, she went back to the accused's residence to arrange the burial of the deceased, but that the father, Abubakarr Saccoh, called and halted the process until an autopsy was done.

She said after the autopsy, the first statement of the pathologist was that the deceased was no longer a virgin and that she was strangulated.

She said after she left the hospital,she questioned the elder sister of the deceased as to whether anyone had penetrated the girl and she responded that someone had done so.

She told the court that she reported the matter to the police immediately she got that information.

One Barbar Saccoh, a businessman, also earlier testified as prosecution witness No.9.

He identified the father of the deceased as his cousin, stating that on the date of the alleged incident he was at home when he received a phone call from his cousin, Abubahkarr Saccoh, informing him about the death of the deceased.

He said in the following morning, he went to his aunt, Isatu Jabbie Kabba at his residence, where he met other family members already planning the burial of the deceased.

He said he later received a call from the father of the deceased that they should halt the burial process until an autopsy was done on the remains of the deceased.

Trial continues.