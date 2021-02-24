Sierra Leone: Wife Faces High Court for Killing Husband

17 February 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One N'tuma Mansaray Nee Bangura, a medical nurse, has commenced trial in the Freetown High Court for allegedly stabbing and killing her husband, Corporal Mahmoud Mansaray RSLAF 18181984 of the Joint Medical Unit, 34 Military Hospital.

The accused is standing trial before Justice Suleiman Bah on a one court charge of murder contrary to law.

State Prosecutor, Umu Sumaray is alleging that the accused on 30th March, 2020, at Murray Town Army Barracks in Freetown, stabbed and killed her husband.

In his testimony, the first state witness, Sheka Kamara, explained that the night of the incident at around 10PM, he was woken up by a loud noise, and that he went outside of his room and noticed that the noise was coming from the deceased's residence.

He said he noticed that the deceased and the accused were fighting and that during the scuffle; he heard the deceased crying that he had been stabbed.

"I immediately kicked the door opened and went into the house where both accused and deceased were fighting. When I entered the house, I saw the accused laying on the ground with the deceased atop her. I lifted the deceased and observed blood oozing from his chest. I called out for help and I took the deceased to the 34 Military Hospital on a commercial motor bike," he said.

He further told the court that the deceased was pronounced dead at the 34 Military Hospital.

During cross examination by defense attorney, Ishmael Philip Mammie, the witness said he lived with both accused and deceased for two years.

He said during that two years, the accused and deceased did fight regularly and always the deceased was the victor.

Trial adjourned for continuation.

