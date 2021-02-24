South Africa: Government Communication Hosts Post SONA Webinar On Poultry Master Plan, 26 Feb

press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a Post SoNA webinar on the Poultry Master Plan. During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that "through the implementation of the Poultry Master Plan, the industry has invested R800 million to upgrade production".

During the webinar, the General Manager of South Africa's Poultry Association, Izaak Breitenbach and the BEE Commission Compliance Officer Lesetja Mashao, will share opportunities for poultry farmers and give insight on the Poultry Master Plan.

The Webinar will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 February 2021

Time: 13h30 - 15h00

Platform: Zoom (ID: 910 0808 1039)

Media Participation: Journalists may view the Webinar via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA