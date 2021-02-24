South Africa: Government Communication Hosts Post SONA Webinar On Poultry Master Plan, 26 Feb

23 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a Post SoNA webinar on the Poultry Master Plan. During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that "through the implementation of the Poultry Master Plan, the industry has invested R800 million to upgrade production".

During the webinar, the General Manager of South Africa's Poultry Association, Izaak Breitenbach and the BEE Commission Compliance Officer Lesetja Mashao, will share opportunities for poultry farmers and give insight on the Poultry Master Plan.

The Webinar will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 February 2021

Time: 13h30 - 15h00

Platform: Zoom (ID: 910 0808 1039)

Media Participation: Journalists may view the Webinar via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.