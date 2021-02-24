Gambia: Jammeh Remains Supreme Leader As APRC Grapples With Insufficient Finance

The founder of Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) Yahya Jammeh remains the supreme leader of the party as the party looks to raise funds ahead of the December elections.

Fabakary Tombong Jatta remained interim leader as the party wrapped up a three day congress on Sunday at Paradise Suites Hotel.

While other activities like reading the financial statement and inclusion of a new position, the party did not hold any elections while confirming that former President Jammeh maintains his supreme leadership.

The former ruling party put aside the issue of the standard bearer but the Executive Secretary and party Deputy Spokesperson confirmed that the leadership of the party did not change.

"The former President His Excellency Yahya Jammeh continues to be the supreme party leader of the APRC. Like I said earlier, nothing has changed." Dodou Jah told West Coast Radio.

Meanwhile Jah claimed the APRC is not too worried about a flag bearer at the moment, adding Jammeh will be the leader if the people willed, but putting resources up are some of the things they are working on.

"We don't want to put the cart before the horse. We want to prepare the ground, raise enough fund then we will put up our flag bearer for the election. That is our own strategy."

While admitting that the issue of flag bearer was not discussed at the congress, Jah said "People are in support of the former president. That cannot change. But being the flag bearer comes with circumstances", adding "you must abide by the law which requires an individual to present him/herself for nomination."

"We are yet to reach there, we have lots of work to do as a party and we need money.

"Without funds you will not be able to execute your activities. So for us as a party, we are not very much worried about a flag bearer, when the times come, if the people say is Yahya Jammeh then it is Yahya Jammeh and nobody can change that."

The APRC party is grappling with financial issues since the Barrow led government froze its accounts.

It is not clear if the one time richest party in town has any account or source of funding ahead of the presidential elections.

Calls by the green party members for the Barrow government to unfreeze their accounts and return their assets including vehicles have fallen on deaf ears.