Gambia: Greater Tomorrow Maintain Winning Run in 3rd Division League

Greater Tomorrow Football Club over the weekend maintained their winning run in the ongoing West Coast Regional third division league campaign.

The Sateyba based-football academy defeated Sibanor United 1-0 in their second group match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Ebrima Manneh alias Dele Ali'slone goal in the match was enough to earn Greater Tomorrow Football Academy the vital three points to maintain their winning run in the league season.

Greater Tomorrow Football Club missed qualification to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League in 2017 after slipping to Gunjur United 1-0 in a final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.