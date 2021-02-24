Gambia: Renowned Gambian Businessman Urges Govt to Prioritise Local Contractors

23 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

A renowned Gambian businessman, who doubles as the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smart Business Group (SBG) has urged government to consider and give high priority to local contractors rather than foreign ones, claiming that local contractors and companies are immensely contributing to nation building.

In a recent interview with The Point at his office along Kairaba Avenue, Omar Njie, argued that local companies make money in the country and in turn invest all their resources in the country, while foreign based contractors normally come to the country to make money and later invest in their respective countries without paying taxes.

The country's business industries, he observed, is predominantly dominated by foreign investors.

"They will come to the country and will be given all opportunities, while local companies always find it difficult to survive. I'm quite sure that if Gambian companies are given the same opportunities they will excel." Njie told our reporter.

"We have seen some foreigners who will come to the country with their company just to make money and leave. And they will not pay taxes; they will not even pay the procurement certificate to the relevant authorities, while local contractors and companies are paying for these certificates every year".

Njie, who was based in Europe for many years, said he decided to come back with a view to developing and contributing his own business company to contribute his quota to nation building by providing job opportunities for Gambians through his companies.

The objectives of Smart Business Group, he added, are to do general procurement of goods and services and help in creating job opportunities for Gambian youths among others.

"SBG is into a lot of businesses ranging from consultancy firms, engineering and the procurement of goods and services."

He spoke highly of his company's credibility in providing goods and services to the general public or the government.

"My company has been operating in the country for some years but has never been found wanting. It's equally important that as Gambians we support each other."

