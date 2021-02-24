Gambia: Fortune FC Continues Unbeaten Run in Gff League

The win helped the petroleum boys inflict a first league defeat on Sateba Boys.

Farato-base team Fortune FC is currently one of the most inform side in the GFF First Division league after earning four wins, two draws without a loss so far. The win earned Fortune FC 14 points after six matches, while Brikama United sits eighth position after collecting 7 points.

Elsewhere, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Gambia Armed Forces suffered further set-backs in their pursuit to secure top spot on the league table after both were forced to 1-1 draw in their week-six fixtures.

The Ferry Boys were forced to two consecutive draws since defeating Real de Banjul 3-1 in their week-four fixtures, while the Soldiers (GAF) who brilliantly started the league failed to collect maximum points in their three consecutive fixtures.

The Gambia Ports Authority sits second position in the league with 10 points, a point ahead of The Gambia Armed Forces, who sits third position on 9 points after six matches.

The final fixture on Saturday saw Gamtel FC also forced to share the spoils with struggling Banjul United after a 1-1 score-line in a game played at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum.

The Telecommunications boys, who started the league slowly have started picking up redeem after registering two wins, one draw and three losses. They sit ninth position with 7 points, while Banjul United continue languishing at the rock bottom (14th) with 3 points after six games.

Meanwhile, Sunday fixtures failed to produce a winner with all three games ending in 1-all draws.

B.K. Milan were forced to a 1-1 draw by Tallinding United in a game played at the National Technical Tranining Center in Yundum.

The Kachikally boys collected the maximum points in their previous encounter and were looking to better their standing on the league table, while the Buffer Zone boys failed to win a single game so far. They were looking to claim their first victory of the season but could not produce a winning goal.

The result left Tallinding United on the relegation Zone with 5 points, while B.K. Milan sit fourth position with 9 points leveled with GAF.

Elsewhere, Hawks and Marimoo also played a 1-all draw in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Both Hawks and Marimoo are equal on 6 points each after six matches, with Hawks leading on tenth position, while Marimoo occupy eleventh position.

Real de Banjul were also forced to a 1-1 draw against Waa Banjul in their week-six fixtures.

Real who are tips as one of the league favorites now suffered two losses, two draws with two wins, the same as Waa Banjul.

They both secured 8 points each with Waa Banjul on fifth position while Real de Banjul occupy seventh position.