Gambia: Norwegian Charity Donates to Madiana Nursery School

23 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Kali-Ku, a Norway based charity recently donated to Little Mango at a presentation ceremony held at Madiana Nursery in Kombo North.

The donated items include; books, pencils, school bags, jerseys and other learning materials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Mustapha Danso, headmaster of the school, reminded that the donation is the third of its kind, recalling that two previous donations were made before including water supply, refurbishment of toilet facilities and kitchen to the School.

"We have started this partnership with Kali-Ku few years ago but since then we have been receiving lot of items from this Norway based charity. They also helped us by renovating and fencing our school for the security of the school, providing health care system to the school-going children and school feeding programmes.

Mr Danso indicated that all these facilities were their main challenges but thanked Kali-Ku for their quick intervention. He equally called on the villagers especially parents to enroll their children in school since the children are the future leaders.

"I also want to call on the parents to also participate in school development activities that will help the teachers too."

Banna Njie on behalf of the parents thanked the Kali-Ku charity for their generosity and urged the school authorities to judiciously use the donated items for its purpose.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.