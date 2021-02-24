Gambia: Norwegian Charity Donates to Madiana Nursery School

Kali-Ku, a Norway based charity recently donated to Little Mango at a presentation ceremony held at Madiana Nursery in Kombo North.

The donated items include; books, pencils, school bags, jerseys and other learning materials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Mustapha Danso, headmaster of the school, reminded that the donation is the third of its kind, recalling that two previous donations were made before including water supply, refurbishment of toilet facilities and kitchen to the School.

"We have started this partnership with Kali-Ku few years ago but since then we have been receiving lot of items from this Norway based charity. They also helped us by renovating and fencing our school for the security of the school, providing health care system to the school-going children and school feeding programmes.

Mr Danso indicated that all these facilities were their main challenges but thanked Kali-Ku for their quick intervention. He equally called on the villagers especially parents to enroll their children in school since the children are the future leaders.

"I also want to call on the parents to also participate in school development activities that will help the teachers too."

Banna Njie on behalf of the parents thanked the Kali-Ku charity for their generosity and urged the school authorities to judiciously use the donated items for its purpose.