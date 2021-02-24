Gambia: Senegalese Side ASG Agilest De La Medina Signs Metta Sanneh

23 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Seedou Sanneh

Senegalese Women's League side ASG Agilest De La Medina Football Club has signed former Interior Women Football Club combative midfielder Metta Sanneh.

Sanneh penned a six months contract with the Senegalese League 1 outfit ahead of the start of the new Women's League second round.

ASG Aigles De La Medina are currently top the league(group A) table with 13 points heading into the second round of the 2020/21 Women's league season.

The Brikama- born-midfielder won several league and FF cup trophies with Interior FC before joining the Senegalese side.

After completing her transfer from The Gambia Women's league1 to the Senegalese Women's League1 Metta said: "It is a dream come true for me to move to a different country and league. I am happy that I have moved here to continue my football career."

"I will like to thank my former team Interior FC (Police Force FC) for all they have done for me since childhood," she said while also thanking her family and friends.

