Gambia: GaMTAD Holds 2nd AGM

The Gambia Madrassa Teachers' Association for Development (GaMTAD) over the weekend held its second Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Abdourahman Islamic School Daru Salaam in Faji-Kunda.

Formed on March 11th, 2018, GaMTAD remains committed to improving the socio-economic development of its members through membership contribution.

Addressing the gathering, Saikou B.K. Manjang, president of GaMTAD, who was re-elected president for a 2nd term, congratulated members for attending the meeting, reminding that the birth of the organisation was initiated following the General Secretariat for Islamic/Arabic Education in The Gambia denial of certain benefits which qualified English teachers benefit from while qualified Arabic teachers under AMANA were not benefiting at all.

"As a result, we stood-up to fight our legitimate right up to National Assembly level as citizens to make sure that our members benefit from what qualified English teachers are enjoying."

Through the collective efforts of members of the association, Manjang maintained that they finally succeeded in getting what they were fighting for through the help of the National Assembly and MoBSE and other institutions.

Since the formation of the organization in March 2018, he went on, significant progress has been registered. Vital among were forging partnership with NYC, Sanjally Bojang Foundation and senior lecturers at The Gambia College.

For his part, Abubacar Camara, financial controller of the association, underscored the importance of the forum, noting that AGM is the only forum where all members meet and discuss the way forward for the development of the association.

He thus urged members to always pay their membership contributions, which according to him, will be the only way that will sustain the association.

At the end of the meeting, members unanimously re-elected the outgoing executive members under Saikou B.K. Manjang to re-run the affairs of the organization for another three years.