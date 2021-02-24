Gambia: Let's Motivate Our Security Forces!

Promoting security sector reform (SSR) in countries emerging from conflicts or where gross human rights violations have occurred is a move in the direction. In fact, it is a critical mission embraced by many international bodies amid rights violation.

Therefore, The Gambia's security sector reforms (SSR) seeks to enhance security sector governance through the effective and efficient delivery of security under conditions of democratic oversight and control.

In our yesterday's edition of The Point, the Standing Committee on Defensce and Security of the National Assembly of The Gambia embarked its fact finding mission tour.

And during the tour, major challenges facing the various security units from NBR to URR have been highlighted. Some of the issues highlighted ranges from low salary, surge in cross-border crimes, mobility, feeding, accommodation, fuel allocations and lack of modern technology amongst others.

We feel that a lot could be done to better the situation and even the wages of security personnel to be able to retain them.

The government needs to act fast and make sure that a right working environment is created for our gallant men and women in uniform.

It is disheartening to learn some of the challenges facing our security forces. As a result of this, the country is losing many young men and women, because they are not motivated or the challenges facing them are quite terrible.

These are people that government invested so heavily to train.

We know that transforming The Gambia's security sector will be not be an easy task as it will involve strengthening accountability, effectiveness, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

We are all living witnesses to what happen during the past regime, where our very own security personnel were used and abused, by the former president just to satisfy his selfish interest. Amid, SSR, government needs to be bold and steadfast in taking measures that will again win the confidence and trust of the local population.

Because any state security that fails to guarantee citizen's protection and safety then becomes counter-productive and meaningless.

We should bear in mind that security sector is indispensable in any nation's development. Therefore, let's motivate our gallant men and women in uniform by creating a right working environment they will be proud of to deliver as expected.