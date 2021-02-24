Namibia: Mayor Calls for Public Cooperation

Helao Nafidi mayor Darius Shaalukeni has called for public cooperation to overcome challenges facing the town as well as for council to effectively implement its action plan.

Shaalukeni told New Era in a brief interview council has prioritised land and housing delivery but that would only succeed if residents work together with the local authority.

He said residents particularly the youth are required to fully participate in the economy of the town, including expanding small and medium enterprise (SME) development.

"We are planning to relocate a dumpsite to an identified place as well as identifying a place suitable for a recreational park, youth centre and playground to ensure a better psychological development of children," he stated, adding council was also looking at constructing a sport stadium. "The council is looking at the issues of public toilets within the town and to make sure that there will be no new building erected without toilet facilities," he said. Shaalukeni also encouraged residents to promote the concept of backyard gardening for both consumption and income generation.

He said residents should take advantage of the opportunity of being provided with semi-purified water for agricultural purpose.

"The issue of mini-markets at various suburbs such as Onhuno, Ohangwena, Omafo and Engela is part of the Helao Nafidi action plan because not all entrepreneurs can sell their goods at the main open-market in Oshikango," he said. According to the mayor, the council was also engaging the Roads Authority, with the view for NaTIS centre to be established at Helao Nafidi.