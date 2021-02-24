Namibia: Mayor Calls for Public Cooperation

24 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Helao Nafidi mayor Darius Shaalukeni has called for public cooperation to overcome challenges facing the town as well as for council to effectively implement its action plan.

Shaalukeni told New Era in a brief interview council has prioritised land and housing delivery but that would only succeed if residents work together with the local authority.

He said residents particularly the youth are required to fully participate in the economy of the town, including expanding small and medium enterprise (SME) development.

"We are planning to relocate a dumpsite to an identified place as well as identifying a place suitable for a recreational park, youth centre and playground to ensure a better psychological development of children," he stated, adding council was also looking at constructing a sport stadium. "The council is looking at the issues of public toilets within the town and to make sure that there will be no new building erected without toilet facilities," he said. Shaalukeni also encouraged residents to promote the concept of backyard gardening for both consumption and income generation.

He said residents should take advantage of the opportunity of being provided with semi-purified water for agricultural purpose.

"The issue of mini-markets at various suburbs such as Onhuno, Ohangwena, Omafo and Engela is part of the Helao Nafidi action plan because not all entrepreneurs can sell their goods at the main open-market in Oshikango," he said. According to the mayor, the council was also engaging the Roads Authority, with the view for NaTIS centre to be established at Helao Nafidi.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Battle For Supremacy Rages in Boko Haram, ISWAP Nigeria Camps
No, Benin Republic Does Not Want to Be Part of Nigeria
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.