South Africa: MEC Basikopo Makamu Warns Limpopo Residents Against Crossing Rivers That Are Flowing

press release

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mr Basikopo Makamu strongly warns people against crossing rivers that are flowing during this rainy season as many are swept away by flooded rivers.

The Province mainly in the Vhembe District Municipality, around Musina and Nzhelele are experiencing heavy rains since the beginning of the week. People around these areas have already lost properties such as houses and motor vehicles that have been swept away, including livestock.

"We have already lost many lives in the province, one life is too many. Let us stop crossing over flowing rivers as it is dangerous," MEC Makamu warned.

MEC Makamu says the weather we are experiencing recently is dangerous, as in some places trees have been uprooted, roads damaged and houses and informal structures blown off or collapsed.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre in partnership with relevant stakeholders is working around the clock to ensure that urgent relief is given to all families and communities that are affected by this weather condition.

MEC Makamu advices communities to exercise the follow precautionary measures:

Residents living next to rivers and streams must evacuate to safer places or higher spots when water level rises.

When you are next to a flowing river where water reaches above your ankles, stop, turn around and use alternative routes.

Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water.

Do not drive over a low-water bridge if the water is flowing strong.

Educate your children not to swim in rivers, streams and ponds in open areas.

Do not drive during a severe storm - park away from electrical lines, trees, streams and rivers.