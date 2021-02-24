Namibia: Suspected Thief Killed By Mob

A 36-year-old man whom villagers suspected to be a thief was brutally lynched to death at Othingo outside Oshakati yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as Shuuveni Justus Elago. The victim was allegedly assaulted with dry and fresh palm tree branches and sticks after he was suspected of breaking into a residence. He had allegedly stolen various items of which some were recovered.

The goods, which include household items, are valued at N$21 800. According to police spokesperson in Oshana region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the deceased allegedly told the attackers where the goods were hidden before he died. Two other suspects who are suspected to have been part of the burglary are alleged to have fled in an unidentified getaway car.

A case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft has been opened against the suspected burglars while a case of murder has been opened against the suspected mob. No arrests were made as of yesterday afternoon.

The suspected burglars were allegedly spotted in the area between 21h00 and 22h00 on Monday. Aiyambo pleaded with the community from taking the law into their own hands.

He stressed everyone's life is protected in the constitution and as such the community should report matters to the police, instead of taking the law into their own hands.

"If a person commits an offence, the matter should be reported to the police for us investigate and effect an arrest so that they can be taken to court for the court to pronounce itself," said Aiyambo.