South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 998 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 505 586.

Province

Total cases for 23 February 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

193725

12,9

Free State

79505

5,3

Gauteng

402538

26,7

KwaZulu-Natal

327446

21,7

Limpopo

61599

4,1

Mpumalanga

70302

4,7

North West

60399

4,0

Northern Cape

33636

2,2

Western Cape

276436

18,4

Unknown

0,0

Total

1505586

100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 932 950 with 25 093 new tests recorded since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

5 032 024

56%

16 092

64%

PUBLIC

3 900 926

44%

9 001

36%

Total

8 932 950

25 093

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, a further 263 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 51, Free State 27, Gauteng 39, Kwa-Zulu Natal 60, Limpopo 55, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 28 which brings the total to 49 413 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 419 459, representing a recovery rate of 94%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11264

182 048

413

Free State

3134

69 596

6 775

Gauteng

9535

389 270

3 733

KwaZulu-Natal

9532

307 281

10 633

Limpopo

1840

58 623

1 136

Mpumalanga

1234

67 905

1 163

North West

1126

55 771

3 502

Northern Cape

663

30 202

2 771

Western Cape

11085

258 763

6 588

Total

49 413

1 419 459

36 714

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 32 315 as of 6 pm 23 February 2021.