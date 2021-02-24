South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 998 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 505 586.
Province
Total cases for 23 February 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
193725
12,9
Free State
79505
5,3
Gauteng
402538
26,7
KwaZulu-Natal
327446
21,7
Limpopo
61599
4,1
Mpumalanga
70302
4,7
North West
60399
4,0
Northern Cape
33636
2,2
Western Cape
276436
18,4
Unknown
0,0
Total
1505586
100,0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 932 950 with 25 093 new tests recorded since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
5 032 024
56%
16 092
64%
PUBLIC
3 900 926
44%
9 001
36%
Total
8 932 950
25 093
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, a further 263 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 51, Free State 27, Gauteng 39, Kwa-Zulu Natal 60, Limpopo 55, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 28 which brings the total to 49 413 deaths.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 419 459, representing a recovery rate of 94%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
11264
182 048
413
Free State
3134
69 596
6 775
Gauteng
9535
389 270
3 733
KwaZulu-Natal
9532
307 281
10 633
Limpopo
1840
58 623
1 136
Mpumalanga
1234
67 905
1 163
North West
1126
55 771
3 502
Northern Cape
663
30 202
2 771
Western Cape
11085
258 763
6 588
Total
49 413
1 419 459
36 714
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 32 315 as of 6 pm 23 February 2021.