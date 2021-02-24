Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 102,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of February 24, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,846,159 .

Reported deaths in Africa reached 102,142 and 3,408,000 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,505,586 - and 49,413 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 481,709 ), Tunisia ( 229,781 ), Egypt ( 179,407 ), Ethiopia ( 154,257 ), and Nigeria ( 153,187 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

