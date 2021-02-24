South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele Visits Eshowe Family Massacre Crime Scene and Families of Slain Officers, 24 and 25 Feb

press release

Following several crime incidents that took place over the weekend in the Kwa Zulu- Natal province, Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele will on Wednesday 24 February 2021, visit the crime scene of the Eshowe family massacre.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 20 February 2021, a suspect armed with a pistol killed six family members aged between 8 to 70 years old.

On Thursday, Minister Cele and the Provincial SAPS management will visit the families of slain police officers, Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo who were stationed at the Plessislaer and Richmond Police Stations.

The two officers were over the weekend ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen in Taylors Halt in the Umngungundlovu District.

Minister Cele is expected to receive a full briefing on these murders and visit the crime scene of the family massacre in Mkanini in Eshowe.

He will also visit the families of the slain SAPS officers.

Members of the media are invited to cover the events which will unfold as follows;

DAY ONE

Date: Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Time: 10am

Venue: Eshowe SAPS

DAY TWO

Date: Thursday, 25 February 2021

Time: 10am

Venue: Plessislaer SAPS