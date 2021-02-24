Ghana: Savelugu Hospital Closed Down... Over Increased Covid-19 Cases Among Staff

Savelugu — The Savelugu Hospital in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region has been closed down for two weeks due to increasing numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection among health workers at the facility.

Mass testing of staff of the hospital revealed an upsurge of COVID-19 cases among them in the Savelugu Municipality.

The Ghanaian Times in a chat with some workers at the facility revealed that more than 55 of their colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19.

They bemoaned that many of them were unwilling to even go to work.

"This development has compelled the authorities of the hospital to temporally close it to the public," they stated.

The announcement of the closure of the hospital was contained in an official memo pasted on the hospital's notice board.

"This is to inform the general public, especially, those living in and around Savelugu that, Savelugu Hospital will from Monday, February 22, 2021 be closed down partially for two weeks due to the upsurge of COVID-19 within the municipality," the authority stated.

The authorities, however, explained that only emergency cases would be attended to.

"The hospital shall render ONLY EMERGENCY services," they emphasised.

According to the authorities of the hospital, the shutdown of the facility temporally was to help reduce staff and clients' contacts within the facility.

"This decision is necessary to reduce staff - clients' interaction and pave way for disinfection of the entire hospital to break the chain of transmission," the authorities indicated.

The authorities said they had taken steps to disinfect and fumigate the entire hospital.

The memorandum assured the general public that efforts were being made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the municipality.

The authorities therefore advised the public not to panic and those measures were in place to stop the spread of the pandemic.

"The general public is entreated to remain calm and co-operate with the staff and management of the hospital as we strive to provide you with quality healthcare services and ensure your safety," the memorandum stated.

The authorities also advised all residents to strictly observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols always.