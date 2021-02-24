Ghana: 2 Killed in Fatal Road Crash On Bolga-Navrongo Highway

23 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — Two young men were crashed to death by an urban bus when they attempted to overtake a tricycle on the Bolgatanga-Navrongo highway in the Upper East Region.

The remains of the two young men who are yet to be identified, have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Hospital mortuary.

Narrating the incident to the Ghanaian Times here on Saturday, eyewitnesses said the deceased were riding their motorbike on top speed and attempted to overtake a tricycle popularly known "pragya."

According to the eyewitnesses, in the event the passenger of the motorbike fell off the bike and was run over by the minibus transporting cartons of minerals to Fumbisi while the rider together with his motorcycle got trapped under the bus.

The eyewitness indicated that the urban mini bus which stopped after the crash also caught fire immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of the personnel from the Ghana Fire Service who arrived at the scene after several calls to extinguish the fire.

