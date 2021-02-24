Ghana: NAA Odofoley Nortey Chairs GOC Election Committee

23 February 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of the defunct Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been appointed Chairperson of the Election Committee (EC) of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

She would chair a three-member committee with renowned sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei from Media General and Air Commodore George Kweku Arko-Dadzie as members.

The three-member committee was appointed during the Extraordinary Congress of the GOC which was held to approve the guidelines and roadmap for the March 15 elections.

At congress, members agreed to pave the way for interested members to pick and submit forms for the various positions at the GOC from yesterday, February 22 to Monday, March 1, 2021.

Verification and vetting of all aspirants would also be held between March 1-8, 2021, after which the Election Committee would publish the final list of qualified aspirants and delegates for the elective congress.

Positions available are; President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, five representatives from Olympic Sports, one representative from non-Olympic Sports, one elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC and not more than three members elected by Congress.

The current leadership of the GOC headed by Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah who until recently was the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) took over from the erstwhile Prof. Francis Dodoo administration on March 15, 2017.

